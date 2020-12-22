Report: Washington Aware of Posts Showing Haskins Partying Maskless

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Washington Aware of Posts Showing Dwayne Haskins Partying Maskless

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts that show second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying maskless in a strip club, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

According to the Post, the team was in contact with the NFL on Monday and is handling the situation internally. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted, going to a nightclub without PPE is considered a “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” punishable by a maximum fine of one week’s salary or up to a four-game suspension. According to NFL Network, the team has no plans to release Haskins, who was fined earlier this year for a prior COVID-19 protocol violation.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins said Tuesday on Twitter. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

A series of photos appearing to display Haskins began circulating on social media on Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the photos are believed to have been taken this past Sunday.

On Sunday, Haskins started his first game since early October and threw for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks. Haskins started the season's first four games but struggled and was benched in favor of Washington quarterback Kyle Allen. 

Alex Smith, who later started for Washington after Allen suffered a season-ending injury, is considered day-to-day with a calf strain and hasn't been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Panthers, according to NFL Network.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post also reported the team paid a former female employee $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement in 2009 after she described sexual misconduct by owner Dan Snyder.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cotton Bowl logo on the field
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Bowl Season Edition

The Dash breaks down all of 2020–21's bowl games in this unorthodox and bizarre college football season.

The World Cup trophy at the FIFA World Football Museum
Play
Soccer

FIFA Files Criminal Complaint vs. Blatter Over Its Own Museum

FIFA said it suspected “criminal mismanagement by FIFA’s former management and companies appointed by them.”

nfl-playoff-picture-week-16-cowboys-washington
Play
NFL

Playoff Picture: NFC East Teams to Avoid

Examining the current playoff picture and draft order, along with a ranking of which NFC East teams could be most dangerous in a first-round playoff game.

Zack-Steffen-Manchester-City-Debut
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City

The two sides go head-to-head in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Dwayne Haskins
Play
NFL

Report: Washington Aware of Posts Showing Haskins Partying Maskless

The WFT is reportedly aware of social media posts that show quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying maskless in a strip club.

dan-snyder-sexual-misconduct-settlement
NFL

Report: WFT Settled $1.6M Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Dan Snyder

The incident described occurred on Snyder's private plane.

James Harden has reportedly had verbal confrontations with his Rockets teammates heading into the season.
Play
NBA

Report: Harden Has Had 'Verbal Confrontations' With Teammates

James Harden has reportedly had verbal confrontations with Rockets teammates in practice and threw a basketball toward rookie Jae’Sean Tate.

sports-media-awards-2020
Play
Extra Mustard

The 2020 Sports Media Awards

Media Event of the Year; Best Use of Zoom; Best Twitter Moment and more