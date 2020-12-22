Report: Washington Aware of Posts Showing Haskins Partying Maskless

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts that show second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying maskless in a strip club, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

According to the Post, the team was in contact with the NFL on Monday and is handling the situation internally. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted, going to a nightclub without PPE is considered a “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” punishable by a maximum fine of one week’s salary or up to a four-game suspension. According to NFL Network, the team has no plans to release Haskins, who was fined earlier this year for a prior COVID-19 protocol violation.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins said Tuesday on Twitter. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

A series of photos appearing to display Haskins began circulating on social media on Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the photos are believed to have been taken this past Sunday.

On Sunday, Haskins started his first game since early October and threw for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks. Haskins started the season's first four games but struggled and was benched in favor of Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

Alex Smith, who later started for Washington after Allen suffered a season-ending injury, is considered day-to-day with a calf strain and hasn't been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Panthers, according to NFL Network.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post also reported the team paid a former female employee $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement in 2009 after she described sexual misconduct by owner Dan Snyder.