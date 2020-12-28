NFL Week 17 Schedule: Washington-Eagles Game Flexed to Primetime

The NFL has revealed its schedule for Week 17, with the battle for the NFC East getting the primetime treatment.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles will be aired at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Washington clinches the division title with a win. A loss means that the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game, which will start in New York at 1 p.m. ET, would be division champs.

There are other games with playoff implications next weekend. In the AFC, the Titans, Dolphins, Ravens and Browns are all in with a win. If one of them loses, then the Colts would be in with a win over the Jaguars.

In the NFC, the Rams and Bears are in with wins over the Cardinals and Packers, respectively. The Cardinals need to win and the Bears to lose to earn a wild card bid. If the Bears lose, they can still get in if Arizona also loses.