Rams Place Cooper Kupp on COVID-19 List

The Rams placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Kupp's status for Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Cardinals has not been announced, though it is unlikely he'll play in the regular-season finale.

Los Angeles is now without two major offensive pieces in Week 17. Quarterback Jared Goff will not play after undergoing thumb surgery. He would likely return to the field if the Rams reach the postseason. Backup John Wolford will make his first NFL start on Sunday.

The Rams are still eligible for the postseason despite currently sitting second in the NFC West at 9–6. They will earn a Wild Card berth with either a win over Arizona or a loss by the Bears against the Packers on Sunday. Both games will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Kupp, 27, leads the Rams with 92 catches for 974 yards in 2020. He has tallied 24 touchdowns in four seasons with Los Angeles.