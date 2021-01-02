NFL Rumors: Jets Expected to Fire Adam Gase After Sunday's Game

The New York Jets are reportedly expected to part ways with head coach Adam Gase after Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport and Pelissero report the following coaches are considered potential candidates: "Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to college coaches such as Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen to everyone in between.

Gase was hired as New York's head coach in Jan. 2019, but has tallied a 9-22 record over two seasons, including two consecutive upset victories over the Browns and Rams after an 0-13 start this season.

The Jets have the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it's expected for them to find a new quarterback to replace struggling third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

The team isn't only struggling on offense. The defensive squad finished in the bottom three of the league this season after being in the top 10 last year in terms of yards allowed. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired on Dec. 7 after blowing a final-minute lead to the Raiders.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL.