Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Share Postgame Handshake

There's been some notable tension between Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett over the last year, but it appears as though the AFC North rivals ended their feud after Week 17 on Sunday.

The bad blood between the two players began in November 2019 after Garrett was ejected for striking Rudolph with his helmet during an in-game fight. Garrett then claimed Rudolph "called me the N-word," following the altercation, though the NFL said it found "no such evidence" of Rudolph using the slur during its investigation. Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, while Rudolph was fined $50,000.

The feud did not continue on Sunday as the Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. The two players shook hands postgame, and Rudolph posted a photo of the interaction hours later. Rudolph's caption read "onward and upward" as both Pittsburgh and Cleveland look ahead to the postseason.

Rudolph is not expected to play on wild card weekend as Ben Roethlisberger returns to the lineup for Pittsburgh's third matchup of the season against the Browns. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday night is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.