SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Share Postgame Handshake After Week 17 Matchup

Author:
Publish date:
mason-rudolph-myles-garrett]

There's been some notable tension between Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett over the last year, but it appears as though the AFC North rivals ended their feud after Week 17 on Sunday. 

The bad blood between the two players began in November 2019 after Garrett was ejected for striking Rudolph with his helmet during an in-game fight. Garrett then claimed Rudolph "called me the N-word," following the altercation, though the NFL said it found "no such evidence" of Rudolph using the slur during its investigation. Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season, while Rudolph was fined $50,000.

The feud did not continue on Sunday as the Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. The two players shook hands postgame, and Rudolph posted a photo of the interaction hours later. Rudolph's caption read "onward and upward" as both Pittsburgh and Cleveland look ahead to the postseason. 

Rudolph is not expected to play on wild card weekend as Ben Roethlisberger returns to the lineup for Pittsburgh's third matchup of the season against the Browns. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday night is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. 

YOU MAY LIKE

lamar-jackson-baltimore-ravens
NFL

NFL Playoff Matchups: Browns-Steelers, Ravens-Titans Headline Wild Card Round

Wild Card weekend will feature a pair of triple-headers, including Rams-Seahawks, Colts-Bills and Bears-Saints.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields (1) share a moment after Fields was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award after beating Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the College Fo...
Play
College Football

Similarities Abound as Alabama, Ohio State Prep for Title Game Rematch

Alabama and Ohio State will meet once again in College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11. Pat Forde points out the resemblances between then and now.

mason-rudolph-myles-garrett]
NFL

Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Share Postgame Handshake

Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after striking Rudolph with his helmet in November.

mitch-trubisky-chicago-bears-playoff-expansion
Play
NFL

NFL's Expanded Playoff Format Falls Flat in First Year

With the 14-team playoff field finalized in Week 17, it's fair to look back and say things were better the way they used to be.

The Jets have fired Adam Gase.
Play
NFL

Jets Fire Adam Gase After Two Losing Seasons

The New York Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase after two losing seasons and a 9-23 record.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

sam sloman
Play
NFL

Titans Use Doinked Field Goal to Clinch AFC South Championship

Sam Sloman made a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the game to clinch the Titans' first division title since 2008.

NFL Week 17 Takeaways
Play
NFL

NFL Week 17 Takeaways: Baker Runs Browns Into Playoffs, Wolford Wins, Giants Bumble Past Dallas

Plus, Bears lose but get in, Rodgers is MVP, Tua melts down, what the Jets and Dolphins will do with top-three picks, and more.