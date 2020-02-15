Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Mason Rudolph denied Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's second claim that Rudolph used a racial slur toward him in a game last November.

Garrett, who was reinstated into the NFL on Wednesday, reiterated his allegation during an interview with Outside the Lines' Mina Kimes which aired Thursday night on SportsCenter.

"He called me the N-word," Garrett said. "He called me a 'stupid N-word.'"

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his role in a brawl that broke out in a Week 11 game between the Steelers and Browns. Garrett took Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at the quarterback's head in the closing seconds of the game.

The Browns DE leveled the same allegation against Rudolph in the wake of the incident, but the league said it found "no such evidence" of the slur during its investigation.

In response to Garrett's OTL interview, Tomlin released a statement on Saturday and said he "received no indication of anything racial" being said by his QB during various conversations.

"I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on the field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game. I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization–players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns' organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions."

Rudolph denied Garrett's claim when it was first reported in November, and he shot it down again Saturday on Twitter. The QB called the allegations a "bold-faced lie" and a "reckless attempt to assassinate my character."

Rudolph's representation, Younger and Associates, also issued a statement saying Garrett "is now exposed to legal liability."

More From All Steelers:

Javon Hargrave Signs With Drew Rosenhaus

Druin Mailbag: XFL Thoughts, Big Ben, Biggest Misconceptions for Steelers and More