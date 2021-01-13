NFL Rumors: Chargers Consider Meyer for HC Vacancy

SI.com
NFL Rumors: Chargers Considering Urban Meyer for Head Coaching Vacancy

The coaching carousel remains wide open with seven head coaching vacancies left to be filled as of Wednesday, and one former college coach appears to be generating significant interest. 

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer has recently spoken with the Chargers regarding their head coaching vacancy, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Meyer is reportedly also in consideration for the Jaguars' coaching vacancy after Doug Marrone was fired on Jan. 4.

Meyer has never coached at the professional level, though he does sport an impressive collegiate resume. Meyer is a three-time national champion, posting an 83–9 record in seven seasons at Ohio State from 2012-18. Perhaps Meyer's coaching pedigree will be put to the test in the NFL sooner than later as he evaluates a pair of suitors. 

Los Angeles finished third in the AFC West at 7–9 in 2020. The Chargers went 33–31 in four seasons with Lynn from 2017-20, reaching the postseason in 2018.

Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• The Broncos have signed former Vikings assistant general manager George Paton to a six-year contract. Paton will serve as Denver's general manager. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• The Bears will bring back head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace in 2021. (Team announcement)

• Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo is expected to interview for the Eagles' coaching vacancy. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

• The Seahawks parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer amid "philosophical differences" with head coach Pete Carroll. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is one of the leading candidates for the Jets' head coaching vacancy. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

• Panthers OC Joe Brady interviewed with the Eagles for their head coaching position, and has interviewed for nearly every vacancy in this circuit. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

