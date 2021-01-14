SI.com
NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer, Jaguars in 'Advanced Talks' to Work on Finalizing Deal for HC Job

Author:
Publish date:

Urban Meyer's transition to the NFL could be drawing close, with the former Florida and Ohio State coach in "advanced talks" with the Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Meyer is "highly interested" in the job, "and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week." Meyer has been linked with the Jaguars since the team fired coach Doug Marrone on Jan. 4, and he met with owner Shad Khan six days ago in Florida to discuss the job.

The Chargers have reportedly talked with Meyer as well, but Schefter reports Jacksonville is "the one and only" for Meyer at this time. 

Meyer has never coached at the professional level, though he does sport an impressive collegiate resume. He is a three-time national champion, posting an 83–9 record in seven seasons at Ohio State from 2012-18. Perhaps Meyer's coaching pedigree will be put to the test in the NFL sooner than later as he evaluates his options. 

Jacksonville posted a 1–15 record in 2020, with its lone win coming against the Colts in Week 1. The team will have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • The Eagles have requested an interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching job. (Todd Archer, ESPN)
  • The Texans have requested an interview with Rams DC Brandon Staley for their head coaching job. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The Jets completed their second interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy. (Team announcement)
  • The Broncos signed former Vikings assistant general manager George Paton as their new general manager. (Team announcement)

