NFL Rumors: Rams Hiring Raheem Morris as DC

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator and interim head coach Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator, according to Josina Anderson. NFL Network first linked Morris as a target.

Morris will replace parting defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers last week as their next head coach.

After the Falcons parted ways with Dan Quinn, Morris took over as interim head coach in addition to his DC role for the remainder of the 2020 season. With Atlanta, he served as the assistant head coach, defensive backs and wide receivers coach from 2015 to 2019.

In addition to his extensive coaching experience, during the 2009-2010 season, Morris served as the head coach for two seasons after Jon Gruden was fired by the Buccaneers. Following his time in Tampa Bay, Morris coached defensive backs with the Washington Football Team.

