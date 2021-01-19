SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NFL Rumors: Rams Hiring Raheem Morris as Next Defensive Coordinator

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator and interim head coach Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator, according to Josina Anderson. NFL Network first linked Morris as a target.

Morris will replace parting defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers last week as their next head coach.

After the Falcons parted ways with Dan Quinn, Morris took over as interim head coach in addition to his DC role for the remainder of the 2020 season. With Atlanta, he served as the assistant head coach, defensive backs and wide receivers coach from 2015 to 2019.

In addition to his extensive coaching experience, during the 2009-2010 season, Morris served as the head coach for two seasons after Jon Gruden was fired by the Buccaneers. Following his time in Tampa Bay, Morris coached defensive backs with the Washington Football Team.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told agents on a call that there is no "rosy outlook" on widespread vaccinations of players by August and OTAs/minicamps likely will be virtual again. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is meeting with members of the Washington Football Team, including head coach Ron Rivera, to discuss the general manager position. Hurney is their top candidate and could be hired this week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is considered a prime candidate for the Eagles HC job. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

Ryan Hilinski
College Football

Ex-Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski Transfers to Northwestern

Ryan Hilinski played in two games during the 2020 season for South Carolina.

Raheem Morris
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Hiring Raheem Morris as DC

Raheem Morris served as the Falcons' DC and interim head coach during the 2020 season.

Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT will face Wales
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Close Jan. Camp vs. Trinidad & Tobago

A proposed friendly vs. Serbia never materialized, but the U.S. men will still finish camp with an exhibition.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is in trouble
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Perpetuates Its Flaws Under Lampard

The pressure is as high as it's been on Frank Lampard, with the Chelsea legend overseeing another familiar-looking loss to another top side.

Tiger Woods playing his shot
Golf

Tiger Undergoes Back Surgery, Will Miss at Least Two Months

Woods has an extensive history of back procedures, but reportedly hopes to be back in time for the Masters.

Don Sutton
Play
MLB

Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton Dies at 75

Sutton went 324-256 in his career and struck out more than 3,500 batters.

Robert Saleh
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Divisional Weekend Highs and Lows

Grading New Hires, Deshaun Watson Trade Destinations and much more

Huntelaar-Schalke
Play
Soccer

Huntelaar Rejoins Schalke to Help Club Fight Relegation

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, scored 126 goals in 240 competitive games in his previous stint at the German club between 2010-17.