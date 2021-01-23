NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it known that he wants out of Houston, and he reportedly favors the New York Jets over the Miami Dolphins as his possible trade destinations.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that Watson wants to play in the AFC East. Both the Dolphins and the Jets reside in the division. However, the Jets' hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach has Watson intrigued.

Watson went to New York in recent days but there have been no reports of the quarterback being linked to football conversations while there, according to Salguero.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman shared advice on Cris Collinsworth's podcast about what he thinks Watson should do.

"I’d get out of there as quickly as possible, I’d head to New York," Sherman said.

The quarterback situation for both teams have been shaky. However, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier named Tua Tagovailoa the 2021 starter, while Saleh spoke confidently about Sam Darnold's talent in New York.

“What I can tell you about Sam is he’s got unbelievable arm talent,” Saleh said. “There’s a reason why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He’s fearless in the pocket, he’s got a natural throwing motion, he’s mobile, he’s extremely intelligent and he’s tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned.”

Watson—a three-time Pro Bowler and 2020 NFL passing yards leader—has been unhappy with the organization after being left out of its hiring process for a new general manager and its early search for a new head coach. He offered input for the team's searches and hoped to represent the views of the players in the process.

