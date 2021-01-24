How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Packers

SI.com
Are Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, and Allen the Best Quarterbacks in the NFL?
Buccaneers vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online, TV, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers and Packers will face off in Sunday's NFC championship game at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Tampa Bay returns to this stage for the first time since 2002 when the franchise went on to win its only championship title. 

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady helped lead them to their first winning season since 2016. Tampa Bay finished the regular season at 11–5 and second in the NFC South. In the playoffs, the Buc pulled out a wild-card win over the Washington Football Team before using a second-half run to knock off the Saints in the divisional round. In 21 seasons, Brady has now advanced to the championship round 14 times.

Sunday marks Green Bay's fourth NFC championship appearance since 2014. Aaron Rodgers is on his way to likely winning his third MVP award after throwing a league-high 48 touchdown passes this season. 

The Packers went 13–3 in the regular season to win the NFC North and earn the conference's first-round bye. The divisional round pitted their top-ranked offense against the Rams' defense–No. 1 in the league–but Green Bay topped Los Angeles to advance to the NFC title game.

Sunday is also the second meeting between the Bucs and Packers this season, with Tampa Bay winning, 38–10, in the Week 6 matchup. Despite it being Green Bay's worst loss of the year, coach Matt LaFleur isn't dwelling on the past. 

"When you get to this time of year, it really doesn't matter," he said on Monday. "You're in the playoffs. You've got to focus on what's in front of you, both good and bad."

How to Watch:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

