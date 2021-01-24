NFL Rumors: Bucs Interested Re-Signing Antonio Brown for 2021

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers as he battles with a knee injury. However, as the offseason nears, Tampa Bay is interested in bringing the receiver back next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown reached a one-year agreement with the Buccaneers in late October and joined the team in Week 9. Last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Brown played just 27 snaps because of the knee injury.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver led the Buccaneers in receiving targets over the course of the final five weeks of the regular season. On the year, he has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020-21 NFL season, which was issued this summer after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Kickoff for Sunday's NFC championship vs. the Packers is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

