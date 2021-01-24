NFL Rumors: Bucs Interested Re-Signing Antonio Brown for 2021

SI.com
How Will Loss of Antonio Brown for NFC Championship Game Affect Buccaneers?
NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Interested in Bringing Back Antonio Brown Next Season

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers as he battles with a knee injury. However, as the offseason nears, Tampa Bay is interested in bringing the receiver back next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown reached a one-year agreement with the Buccaneers in late October and joined the team in Week 9. Last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Brown played just 27 snaps because of the knee injury.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver led the Buccaneers in receiving targets over the course of the final five weeks of the regular season. On the year, he has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020-21 NFL season, which was issued this summer after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Kickoff for Sunday's NFC championship vs. the Packers is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

  • Super Bowl participants will not be allowed to arrive in Tampa any earlier than the Friday before Super Bowl LV. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon will be the Eagles' new defensive coordinator. (Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins is expected to speak with the Eagles today about their vacant offensive coordinator position. (Mike Klis, 9News)
  • The Eagles are interviewing Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen about their vacant offensive coordinator role. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Chiefs running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Bills, while running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to be out. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is a game-time decision. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

