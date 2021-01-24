Report: Brady to Make $1M in Incentives If Bucs Win Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will receive $500,000 in contract incentives if the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, which will be played in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, Brady will make another $500,000 in incentives.

According to ESPN, Brady has collected $1.25 million in incentives during Tampa Bay's playoff run. He reportedly took home $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for Tampa's wild-card win at Washington and another $500,000 for last Sunday's divisional playoff win over the Saints.

This past March, Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, worth $50 million, with another $9 million in potential performance incentives.

Brady has made more than $200 million in career earnings from playing in the NFL, not counting any off-field earnings.

Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, the most touchdown passes he's throw in a season since 2007 when he won the NFL MVP award.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.