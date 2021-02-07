SI.com
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL
Grammy-Winning Singer H.E.R. Performs "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LV

Author:
Publish date:

Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. wowed Super Bowl LV viewers with her performance of "America the Beautiful" on Sunday. 

Watch video of her performance below. 

She was followed by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, who were the first duet to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl in over a decade. As for the legendary halftime performance, the Weeknd will take center field. 

H.E.R. told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that while she was "kind of nervous" about performing on the world's largest stage, she felt "blessed" for the opportunity. 

"Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl. It's a huge stage and it doesn't get any bigger, you know?" the 23-year-old said. "But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I'm a huge fan of the different versions of 'America the Beautiful,' but I really want to bring some different elements in there ... make it H.E.R."

H.E.R. was born in Vallejo, Calif., and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. Performing this iconic song during an unprecedented time for the country, she shared how much it meant to her to be a part of this moment. 

"I think the No. 1 thing I think about a lot is the fact that I'm a young Black girl from the Bay area, that never imagined that I would be on a stage like that," she said. "I think it's a message to other young Black women that you can do it, too."

