Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan Sing Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan joined history on Sunday during Super Bowl LV as the first duet to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl in over a decade.

The last time this happened was in 2006 when the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and American vocalist Aaron Neville paired up to sing the anthem. Their performance exceeded 120 seconds as Franklin sang the last few notes.

However, the country music star and R&B singer finished at two minutes and 22 seconds.

Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. sang "America the Beautiful" while The Weeknd is set to perform during the halftime show in Tampa.

Jewel holds the title for the shortest Super Bowl anthem performance at one minute and 27 seconds. While the average has been under the two-minute mark, five of the last eight Super Bowl anthems have gone beyond two minutes.

Before Super Bowl LIII, Gladys Knight delivered a long rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at two minutes and one second. Alicia Keys, however, holds the longest recorded anthem in Super Bowl history at two minutes and 35 seconds.