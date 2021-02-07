How Many Teams Have Won Back-to-Back Super Bowls?

The Chiefs will have the opportunity to become the eighth franchise to win consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history when they face the Buccanneers on Feb. 7.

Prior to Super Bowl LV, seven franchises accomplished back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Those teams include:

New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX)

Denver Broncos (XXXII and XXXIII)

Dallas Cowboys (XXVII and XXVIII)

San Francisco 49ers (XXIII and XXIV)

Pittsburgh Steelers (twice: IX and X; XIII and XIV)

Miami Dolphins (VII and VIII)

Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls I and II)

The Chiefs will attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005. New England holds the records for most Super Bowl appearances (11) and is tied with the Steelers for most wins (6).

No franchise has yet to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history. The Steelers are the lone team to accomplish back-to-back victories on two separate occasions, both occurring during their run of four Super Bowl victories from 1975-80.

The Buffalo Bills hold the record for most consecutive Super Bowl appearances with four from 1990-93 but lost in each of those matchups. Teams to accomplish three consecutive appearances include the Miami Dolphins (1971-73) and Patriots (2016-18). Eleven total teams have made back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20, to win Super Bowl LIV behind MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A second-straight Super Bowl victory would mark the third championship in Kansas City franchise history.

Super Bowl LV will be the Chiefs' fourth all-time appearance and the second for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will attempt to win his seventh Super Bowl in his 10th all-time appearance.