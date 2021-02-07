SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Which non-QB will have biggest impact on Super Bowl?
Which non-QB will have biggest impact on Super Bowl?

How Many Teams Have Won Back-to-Back Super Bowls?

Author:
Publish date:

The Chiefs will have the opportunity to become the eighth franchise to win consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history when they face the Buccanneers on Feb. 7. 

Prior to Super Bowl LV, seven franchises accomplished back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Those teams include: 

  • New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX)
  • Denver Broncos (XXXII and XXXIII)
  • Dallas Cowboys (XXVII and XXVIII)
  • San Francisco 49ers (XXIII and XXIV)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (twice: IX and X; XIII and XIV)
  • Miami Dolphins (VII and VIII)
  • Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls I and II)

The Chiefs will attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005. New England holds the records for most Super Bowl appearances (11) and is tied with the Steelers for most wins (6).

No franchise has yet to win three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history. The Steelers are the lone team to accomplish back-to-back victories on two separate occasions, both occurring during their run of four Super Bowl victories from 1975-80. 

The Buffalo Bills hold the record for most consecutive Super Bowl appearances with four from 1990-93 but lost in each of those matchups. Teams to accomplish three consecutive appearances include the Miami Dolphins (1971-73) and Patriots (2016-18). Eleven total teams have made back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20, to win Super Bowl LIV behind MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A second-straight Super Bowl victory would mark the third championship in Kansas City franchise history. 

Super Bowl LV will be the Chiefs' fourth all-time appearance and the second for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will attempt to win his seventh Super Bowl in his 10th all-time appearance.

YOU MAY LIKE

How to watch Super Bowl 55.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

Find out how to watch Super Bowl LV, which features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

tom-brady-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Which Quarterbacks Have the Most Super Bowl Wins?

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl wins and will look to earn his seventh with the Buccaneers, but there are many other QBs with multiple championships.

jennifer-lopez-shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show
Play
NFL

All-Time List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards and six Super Bowl rings heading into Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

June 11, 2017; Manchester, TN, USA; The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Play
NFL

Meet The Weeknd, Super Bowl LV's Halftime Performer

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SoFi Stadium
Play
NFL

Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

Here are the cities and stadiums of the upcoming announced Super Bowl games.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses have appeared in many Super Bowl commercials.
Play
NFL

The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

Many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements.

How do Super Bowl squares work?
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Squares, Explained

Here's how the popular Super Bowl game works.