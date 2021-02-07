Report: Mahomes to Have Toe Surgery After Super Bowl LV

SI.com
NFL
Report: Patrick Mahomes to Undergo Toe Surgery After Super Bowl LV

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo toe surgery following Super Bowl LV, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes has been battling a turf toe injury throughout the postseason, per Rapoport.  He was listed on Kansas City's injury report over the last two weeks, though he practiced in full.

The injured toe hasn't exactly slowed Mahomes' playoff performance. He threw three touchdown passes in an AFC Championship win over the Bills on Jan. 24, completing 29 passes for 325 yards. Mahomes threw for 255 yards in a divisional round win over the Browns before leaving the game in the third quarter with an apparent head injury.

Mahomes enters Sunday seeking his second straight Super Bowl MVP. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

