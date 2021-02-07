How to Watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl

Discovery Channel-Twitter

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will square off in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, but the most important competition of the day will be held a few hours earlier.

The 17th annual Puppy Bowl will take place at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, featuring another titanic matchup as Team Ruff and Team Fluff compete for the Lombarky Trophy. Team Fluff turned in a dominant performance in 2020, winning Puppy Bowl XVI behind a standout efort from Gina, 12-week-old Labrador retriever-chow chow mix.

The puppies on the field won't be the only notable stars of Sunday's program. Puppy Bowl XVII will be hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, while ESPN's Steve Levy and Sage Steele are slated to provide play-by-play commentary during the broadcast. The Puppy Bowl VXII pregame show will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Find out how to watch Puppy Bowl XVII below:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Animal Planet

Live Stream: Discovery+