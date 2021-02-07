SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky: Who is the greatest athlete ever?
Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wayne Gretzky: Who is the greatest athlete ever?

Looking Back at Tom Brady's First Super Bowl Win

Author:
Publish date:

Tom Brady, 43, is the only player to appear in 10 Super Bowls. No other quarterback has started in more than five

His first one came in 2002 as the New England Patriots faced off against "The Greatest Show on Turf" (aka St. Louis Rams) in Super Bowl XXXVI. 

At that time, George W. Bush was president. The iPod was created the previous year (and selling for roughly $399), and the biggest movies included "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" and "Black Hawk Down". "A Beautiful Mind" went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards the following month. 

U2 performed at halftime, and as Bono sang “Where the Streets Have No Name,’’ names of 9/11 victims ran across a screen behind the stage.

With a defense ranked sixth in the league in scoring, Brady secured the Patriots' first-ever Super Bowl title in just his second season in the NFL. 

The young quarterback, who would eventually be debated as potentially the greatest athlete ever, only tallied one touchdown pass that game, an eight-yarder to David Patten in the second quarter. 

The only other New England scores came from a pick-six by cornerback Ty Law and field goals from Adam Vinatieri, who hit the 48-yard game-winner in the final seconds. 

The Patriots topped the heavily favored St. Louis Rams, 20-17. Brady went 16-for-27 for 145 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions that game. 

Now, 19 years later, Brady is leading a different franchise to its Super Bowl appearance since the 2002-03 season, when Tampa Bay won the title over the Oakland Raiders. 

Could it be another Cinderella story for Brady and the Buccaneers against the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV?   

YOU MAY LIKE

jennifer-lopez-shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show
Play
NFL

All-Time List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards and six Super Bowl rings heading into Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

June 11, 2017; Manchester, TN, USA; The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Play
NFL

Meet The Weeknd, Super Bowl LV's Halftime Performer

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SoFi Stadium
Play
NFL

Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

Here are the cities and stadiums of the upcoming announced Super Bowl games.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses have appeared in many Super Bowl commercials.
Play
NFL

The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

Many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements.

How do Super Bowl squares work?
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Squares, Explained

Here's how the popular Super Bowl game works.

Rob Gronkowski opted to exit retirement and return to the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Timeline of Gronk's NFL Retirement, Comeback

A look at the timeline of Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement and comeback to the NFL.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?
Play
NFL

Looking Back at Every Chiefs Super Bowl Win

The Chiefs will face the Bucs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.