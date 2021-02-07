What Channel Is Super Bowl LV On?

SI.com
Fabiano’s Fun Super Bowl Facts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to claim the franchise's second title this Sunday when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air in the United States on CBS. CBS's Jim Nantz will be doing play-by-play for the game's broadcast while Tony Romo will be the game's color commentator. 

How to Watch:

Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.) 

You can watch on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and on CBS All Access

Since 2006, the networks carrying the Super Bowl—NBC, CBS and Fox— have rotated through Super Bowl broadcasts in a cycle. However, NBC and CBS swapped Super Bowl telecasts last March after NBC expressed a desire to have both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in the same month.

As a result, NBC will broadcast next year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles, and not CBS.

Nantz will be broadcasting his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday while Romo will be broadcasting his second Super Bowl. The two last called Super Bowl LIII in 2019 when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

Ian Eagle is CBS' backup play-by-play announcer if Nantz, for some unforeseen reason, is unable to broadcast the game, according to The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. 

Eagle is also listed as the backup for Kevin Harlan on the radio. “I’m officially José Oquendo,” he told The Ringer.

