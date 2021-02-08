SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship

Bucs' Assistants Lori Locust, Maral Javadifar First First Women Coaches to Win Super Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

In what was already a historic night capping a once-in-a-lifetime season, the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV carried even more significance. With the victory, assistant coaches Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar became the first women coaches to win a Super Bowl championship in league history.

Locust, an assistant defensive line coach, is in her second season with Tampa Bay, and helped guide a unit that hounded Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes all night. Javadifar is an assistant strength and conditioning coach, and is also in her second year with the franchise.

Locust has coached as an intern with the Ravens and has also been an assistant in the Alliance of American Football and National Arena League. Javadifar played college basketball at Pace University and has a doctor of physical therapy degree from New York Medical College.

Locust and Javadifar were not the only women to make history on Sunday, as Sarah Thomas became the first woman referee to officiate a Super Bowl. Thomas became the first permanent female official in NFL history in 2015 and has worked full-time in the league since.

Just over a year ago, 49ers' offensive assistant Katie Sowers became the first woman (and first openly gay) coach in Super Bowl history.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has stressed diversity and inclusion in assembling his staff, with Locust and Javadifar as examples. Tampa Bay's offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators are all Black, as is assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

YOU MAY LIKE

lori locust
Play
NFL

Locust, Javadifar First First Women Coaches to Win SB

Defensive line assistant Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar have been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons.

tom-brady-buccaneers-super-bowl-lv
Play
NFL

Once Again, Tom Brady Did Exactly What it Took

In winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Bucs' QB followed an old blueprint: Be as good as you have to be.

Antoine Winfield Jr
Play
NFL

Antoine Winfield Jr.: Taunting Tyreek Hill 'Felt Amazing'

Winfield said taunting Hill was something he had to do to earn revenge for what the receiver did in their previous matchup in Week 12.

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Gronk Places Win Among Top Accomplishments in 'Sports History'

Bucs star Rob Gronkowski didn't mince words while celebrating another Super Bowl win.

Kevin Harlan Fan on the field
Play
NFL

Listen to Kevin Harlan's Call of Fan Running on SB Field

"He slides at the one and they converge on him at the goal line."

Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Gronkowski Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm a Free Agent'

Gronkowski joins Tom Brady in saying that he will play football next season after Tampa Bay's dominant Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette in Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Brady Texted Teammates Every Night: 'We Will Win'

Leonard Fournette says Brady sent a text that read "We will win" every night at 11 p.m. in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes is tackled in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs Make Chiefs’ Offense Finally Look Vulnerable

Patrick Mahomes had led a parade of touchdown drives in his three-year run as a starter, until he ran into the Bucs’ defense in Super Bowl LV.