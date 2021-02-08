Patriots congratulated Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski—two of their fan base's most beloved former players—in the Buccaneers 31-9 victory against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The Patriots organization tweeted, "Congratulations to the greatest of all time."

The organization also reminded Gronkowski to "be careful" with the Vince Lombardi trophy after he dented the Super Bowl LIII trophy.

Brady finished with 201 yards and three scores. In the process, the 43-year-old quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl and his fifth Super Bowl MVP honors.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brady amassed six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards during his 20 seasons in New England.

Gronkowski now has five touchdown receptions in his combined Super Bowls performances. He trails only Jerry Rice (eight) for the most in Super Bowl history. The three-time Super Bowl champion spent nine seasons with the Patriots before announcing his retirement on Instagram in March 2019.

Gronkowski elaborated on why he opted to retire at 29 years of age a few months later, saying that he was "not in a good place" mentally and that football was bringing him down. His retirement from the NFL lasted just 13 months after the tight end opted to join Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020.

