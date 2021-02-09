Report: WFT Pauses Cheerleading Program Amid Assault Probe

SI.com
Report: Washington Pauses Cheerleading Program Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Author:
Publish date:
Washington-Football-Team-Helmet

The Washington Football Team's cheerleading program has been put on pause amid an NFL investigation, according to WUSA 9's Darren Hayes.

Washington cheerleading director Jamilla Keene has been removed from her position, per Hayes. It's unclear whether her removal is directly related to the NFL's probe.

The Washington Post released a report in July in which 15 former female employees detailed sexual harassment within the organization. Washington launched an investigation into the report shortly thereafter, but the NFL took over the investigation in August.

"While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization," Washington owner Dan Snyder said in a statement in August. "Even before today's article, I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all."

Washington D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson has spearheaded the NFL's investigation in recent months. She is “nearing the completion of her investigation," per Hayes. 

Three Washington employees either resigned or were fired after being named in the Washington Post report. Washington director of pro personnel Alex Santos was among those who left the organization before the 2021 season.

