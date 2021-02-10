Gronk Jokes Chiefs 'Should Definitely' Sign SB Streaker

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday on an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that a fan streaking on the field in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV was "exactly what we needed to complete the night."

"The night was going so smooth," Gronkowski said. "We were scoring. Our defense was dominating, everyone was playing super well, we're up by a lot and all of a sudden here comes a streaker. And I was on the sideline like, 'Yes, this is what we needed.'

"It was entertainment, you know."

Gronkowski, who scored two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Chiefs, said that some of his other teammates loved the streaker as well.

"He actually scored. The Chiefs didn't. He scored. They should definitely sign him," Gronkowski joked.

CBS's broadcast cut away from the incident quickly, but not before announcer Jim Nantz said the fan had one of the "great runs of the night." Westwood One radio's Kevin Harlan also voiced a classic call of the incident.

The streaker was arrested Sunday night and booked into jail early Monday. He faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge after running onto the field at Raymond James Stadium, according to USA Today.

Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason and said after Sunday's win he plans to remain unretired.

"It's definitely a special win and it has a definitely place in my heart for this victory, for this Super Bowl run," he said.

It's clear from his interview Tuesday he'll also remember the streaker's Super Bowl run.