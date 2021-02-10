Gronk Jokes Chiefs 'Should Definitely' Sign SB Streaker

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Do Brady and Gronk Deserve Title as Best Duo In NFL History?
Do Brady and Gronk Deserve Title as Best Duo In NFL History?

Rob Gronkowski Jokes Chiefs 'Should Definitely' Sign Super Bowl Streaker

Author:
Publish date:

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday on an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that a fan streaking on the field in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV was "exactly what we needed to complete the night."

"The night was going so smooth," Gronkowski said. "We were scoring. Our defense was dominating, everyone was playing super well, we're up by a lot and all of a sudden here comes a streaker. And I was on the sideline like, 'Yes, this is what we needed.'

"It was entertainment, you know."

Gronkowski, who scored two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Chiefs, said that some of his other teammates loved the streaker as well. 

"He actually scored. The Chiefs didn't. He scored. They should definitely sign him," Gronkowski joked. 

CBS's broadcast cut away from the incident quickly, but not before announcer Jim Nantz said the fan had one of the "great runs of the night." Westwood One radio's Kevin Harlan also voiced a classic call of the incident.

The streaker was arrested Sunday night and booked into jail early Monday. He faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge after running onto the field at Raymond James Stadium, according to USA Today.

Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason and said after Sunday's win he plans to remain unretired. 

"It's definitely a special win and it has a definitely place in my heart for this victory, for this Super Bowl run," he said. 

It's clear from his interview Tuesday he'll also remember the streaker's Super Bowl run.

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-trout
Play
MLB

Which MLB Teams Haven't Done Enough This Winter?

Yes, we know there's a long list. No, we didn't write about 27 teams.

USATSI_15541467
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - USC, St. John's Storm Up the Boards

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.

naomi-osaka-mailbag-ao
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Early Storylines from the 2021 Australian Open

How has quarantine impacted players at the 2021 Australian Open? Plus more early headlines from the year's first major.

Jamey Rootes at a press conference
Play
NFL

Texans President Jamey Rootes Resigns

Rootes had been with the Texans organization for more than two decades

Loyola Chicago basketball gathers in a huddle
Play
College Basketball

How Loyola Chicago Built on Its Cinderella Moment

Three years after their magical Final Four run, the Ramblers are out to prove that this year's team is even better.

Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Milwaukee Brewers Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Milwaukee Brewers hitters and pitchers

Lionel-Messi-Barcelona-Interview-Future
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona, Copa Del Rey

The two sides meet in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Kevin Harlan Fan on the field
Play
NFL

Gronk Jokes Chiefs 'Should Definitely' Sign SB Streaker

He said that a fan streaking on the field during Super Bowl LV was "exactly what we needed to complete the night."