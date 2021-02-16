DeAndre Hopkins to J.J. Watt: 'Let's Finish What We Started'

DeAndre Hopkins Pushes For J.J. Watt to Join Cardinals: 'Let's Finish What We Started'

DeAndre Hopkins shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of him and J.J. Watt with a photoshopped Cardinals jersey on and captioned it "Let's finish what we started."

Watt's request to be released by the Texans was met on Friday and now the three-time defensive player of the year is being sought after across the league.

Although Watt hasn't spoken publicly on his top choices, he is reportedly considering the Browns.

Watt was also subtly recruited by his younger brother, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, via social media when he made his initial announcement via Twitter.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster commented on Hopkins' post to plead their case and said "come play with your brothers." Watt also has another brother, fullback Derek Watt, in Pittsburgh.

Hopkins and Watt were both on the Texans from 2013 until 2019 before the wideout was traded to the Cardinals.

Although Watt will be exploring his options, the edge rusher is looking to join a team that is ready to compete for a Super Bowl, according to ESPN. The Cardinals went 8-8 in 2020.

Watt finished 2020 with 52 total tackles and five sacks in his 16 games played.