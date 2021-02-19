Report: Vincent Jackson May Have Been Dead in Room for 3 Days

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Report: Vincent Jackson Believed to Be Dead in Hotel Room for 3 Days

Author:
Publish date:

A preliminary medical examiner's report said former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson might have been dead for up to three days when he was found in a hotel room in Hillsborough County, Fla., according to Tampa's WFLA News.

Jackson was found by a hotel housekeeper on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. He was 38 years old.

Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department says hotel staff had entered Jackson's room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and found Jackson sitting on the couch in a slouched position, assuming he was asleep. Staff grew concerned when they entered the room on Feb. 15 and saw Jackson lying in the same position.

Family members reported Jackson missing on Feb. 10. Jackson checked into the Homewood Suites on Feb. 11, and spoke to authorities on Feb. 12 after Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials located him at the hotel. The missing persons report was canceled after officials assessed Jackson's well-being.

The exact cause of death is not yet known, though the preliminary medical report showed no signs of trauma.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that it believes Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions at the time of his death, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, though the family said the sheriff's office "does not speak on behalf of the Jackson family."

Allison Gorrell, spokesperson for the family, told Ken Bolson of The New York Times that the family will be donating Jackson's brain to researchers at Boston University to determine if he had chromic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to recurring head trauma.

“Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible,” Gorrell said. “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Vincent Jackson with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL

Report: Vincent Jackson May Have Been Dead in Room for 3 Days

Hotel staff went into Jackson's room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and believed him to be asleep on the couch, then grew concerned when he was still there on Feb. 15.

trevor-rosenthal-san-diego-padres
MLB

MLB Rumors: A’s Sign Trevor Rosenthal, Mitch Moreland

Oakland enters 2021 seeking its second straight American League West title.

NBA

STN Embed

Feb 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates after scoring a goal with forward Megan Rapinoe (15) against Mexico during the first half of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying soccer tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Play
Soccer

Lavelle's Late Rocket Lifts USWNT Over Canada

Rose Lavelle scored the match-winner in the 79th minute to break a deadlock between the U.S. and Canada in the SheBelieves Cup opener.

lebron-james-lakers-blue
Play
NBA

LeBron, Durant Named All-Star Captains; Beal a First-Time Starter

Along with James and Durant, Wizards guard Bradley Beal earned his first All-Star starting nod.

Man-United-Europa-League
Play
Soccer

Man United, Spurs Win Big in Relocated UEL Matches

The two Premier League powers took big steps toward the last 16 on a goal-filled day across the competition.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots vs. Northwestern
Play
College Basketball

Ayo Dosunmu's Moment Is Now

College basketball's best closer is ready for what he—and Illinois—hope is his greatest final act of all.

Tim-Weah-Lille-Goal-UEL
Play
Soccer

USA's Weah Scores in Lille's UEL Defeat to Ajax

Tim Weah had given Lille the lead, only for Ajax to storm back with two late goals to win their first leg in the last 32.