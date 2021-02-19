Fournette Credits Brady's Pregame Speech for SB LV Win

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
How Much is Sam Darnold Worth on the Trade Market?
How Much is Sam Darnold Worth on the Trade Market?

Leonard Fournette Credits Tom Brady's Pregame Speech for Bucs' Super Bowl Win: 'It Woke Us Up'

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Before Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette played a key role in Tampa Bay defeating the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, he was highly motivated by Tom Brady's pregame speech.

Fournette told the Pardon My Take podcast that Brady's speech, one that was about honor, "woke" the team up. 

"I got to keep it between the team, but it was a powerful-(expletive) message that we all needed to hear," Fournette said. "I think it’s how he delivered it. … It just woke us up, it gave us the spark we needed.

“A lot of guys have motivation that they might be playing for the money or their family or just because they love it. But when Tom said ‘We’re playing for honor’ and for the last names on our back, I think that kind of hit different for us.”

Fournette, who accounted for 89 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, also recalled Brady sending him and his teammates the same text message every night leading up to the Super Bowl. It was a simple three-word proclamation "we will win."

“It would be 530 in the morning because he’s the first person up, that’s just who he is," Fournette said. "You don’t get that too much, to witness greatness up close like that. 

"It was crazy moments like, sometimes in the backfield—this probably during a play—I’ll be like ‘Damn, I’m really playing with (expletive) Tom Brady, this is crazy.’”

Immediately following the win as the celebratory confetti covered Raymond James Stadium, Brady—after accepting his fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy—told the media that he would be returning for another season.

"Yeah we're coming back," the quarterback said. "You already know that."

While Brady will be back, Fournette becomes a free agent in March. However, Fournette wants to stay with Tampa Bay.

Fournette was selected as the No. 4 overall pick in 2017 NFL draft as the No. 4 overall pick by the Jaguars. After his release prior to the start 2020 season, the Bucs signed him ahead of Week 1. He started the final three games of the regular season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Todd Frazier
Play
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal

If Frazier makes the team, he will make $1.5M.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball against Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

De’Aaron Fox and the Kings Are Chasing Consistency

Sacramento's star point guard discusses how opponents have started playing him differently and the most frustrating part of turning the Kings into a winner.

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette celebrate following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win
Play
NFL

Fournette Credits Brady's Pregame Speech for SB LV Win

Fournette said Brady's Super Bowl LV pregame speech gave the Buccaneers the spark they needed.

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates with wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Eagles Part Ways With DeSean Jackson, Again

Jackson has recorded the most 60-plus-yard touchdowns (24) in league history and ranks sixth all-time in yards per reception (17.4).

USATSI_15557399
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Guide: Key Road Tests for Several Top 25 Teams in Action

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting information and updated odds for several of Saturday's high profile college basketball games.

Big East basketball teams will wear Black Lives Matter patches during the 2020-21 season.
Play
College Basketball

Big East Won't Allow Fans at 2021 Conference Tournament

An allotment of tickets will be made available to friends and special guests.

USATSI_15589992
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 19

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

John Damon was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.
MLB

Johnny Damon Arrested for DUI in Florida

Damon was arrested for driving under the influence, among other charges, in Florida on Friday morning.