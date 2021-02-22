Teen Apologies for Heckling Cam in Viral Video

Jseth Owens, a high school football player at Perkiomen Valley High School in Pennsylvania, apologized to 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton after an exchange between the two of them went viral this weekend.

In a video that was taken at a 7-on-7 football tournament, with Newton coaching his longtime team through his charitable foundation, Owens appeared to heckle Newton by saying "you about to be poor," referencing Newton's impending free agency this offseason.

Owens responded on Monday with a note on Twitter saying, in part, "As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me and it was a huge miscommunication...I never meant to humiliate and let anybody down."

On Sunday, Newton had shared an extended video of the exchange on Instagram with an accompanying message.

"People often forget as athletes that are often seen on TV — loved by most, hated by some — we are real dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons, real human beings. With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my all-star team, I have given my time, my energy and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see.

"People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me 'get in my feelings.' But the truth is this, I impact kids' lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it, I allow kids to realize their 'out' by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases out of the hood."

After the initial video went viral, athletes across the sports world weighed in on social media to express their disappointment that a player attending Newton's camp would belittle him.

Newton, 31, finished his first season with the Patriots last season, throwing for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns along with 10 interceptions in 15 games played. He also added 12 rushing touchdowns and 592 yards on the ground.

The Patriots finished 7-9 and are expected to part ways with Newton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.