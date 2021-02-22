Raiders' Kemah Siverand Arrested For Street Racing

Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand was one of three people arrested Saturday morning for street racing in Houston, the Houston police department announced.

The incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. local time and at least five people were involved. The authorities said officers noticed five cars racing on the North Loop East, northeast of downtown Houston. Officers were able to stop three of the five cars to make arrests. Siverand initially halted for police officers but then drove another mile before stopping. He has been charged with a third-degree felony evading arrest.

This isn't the first time Siverand has made headlines in the past year.

Siverand signed with the Seahawks after he went undrafted in 2020 but was waived in August after he was caught attempting to sneak a woman into his team's hotel. The 24-year-old attempted to disguise the woman as a player by dressing her in Seahawks gear but was caught on camera.

He was given a second chance when he signed with the Raiders in October. The cornerback is a Texas native and attended Oklahoma State.