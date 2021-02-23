Rodgers to Start 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Stint in April

SI.com
Aaron Rodgers to Begin 'Jeopardy!' Two-Week Guest Host Stint on April 5

Aaron Rodgers didn't win another Super Bowl this year, but he's about to take a 10-show victory lap as a guest host on Jeopardy!

According to USA Today's Gary Levin, Rodgers is among a group of celebrities slated to host the popular show for two weeks apiece this spring. The Packers quarterback's stint will start on April 5, following Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz's hosting gigs in March. Each host filmed their 10 episodes over two days in January.

Levin reports other future guest hosts include CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Today host Savannah Guthrie and actress Mayim Bialik.

Last month, Rodgers announced that he had recently hosted an episode of Jeopardy! as the show continues filming following the death of legendary host Alex Trebek. The three-time NFL MVP called Trebek "one of my idols growing up."

Rodgers previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, defeating astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary. The victory raised $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at 80 after hosting Jeopardy! for more than 30 years. He had pancreatic cancer since 2019 and continued to host the program in 2020. The final Jeopardy! episodes with Trebek aired on Dec. 25.

Former contestant Ken Jennings debuted as the program's guest host in January. Last week, he wrapped his six-week run guest-hosting the show. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards stepped behind the lectern on Monday as the host for the next 10 episodes.

