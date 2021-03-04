NFL Rumors: Giants Release WR Golden Tate, Saints Cut TE Cook

SI.com
Time to Trade Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry in Dynasty Leagues
NFL Rumors: Giants Release WR Golden Tate

Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants have released veteran wide receiver Golden Tate, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Parting ways with Tate clears $6.1 million in salary cap space for the Giants, or $10 million if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut.

Tate, 32, has spent his last two seasons with the Giants, catching 84 passes for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, Tate hauled in 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns, his least productive output since his rookie year.

Tate made headlines in October for a pair of outbursts during a Monday night game against the Buccaneers. Twice during that game, Tate looked into the television camera and demanded more targets.

Before his stint with the Giants, the 12-year veteran spent four seasons (2010-2013) with the Seahawks where he played a part in helping the franchise win Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl season was a breakout campaign for Tate. He caught 72 catches for 959 yards in 2013 and took on an expanded role in punt returns. After his stint in Seattle, Tate spent five years (2014-2018) with the Lions—statistically the best years of his career—accumulating 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns. Tate became a favorite target for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and earned his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. 

A 2018 midseason trade sent Tate from the Lions to the Eagles. Following that season, he signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants that included $23 million guaranteed. Before Tate played a snap in New York, he was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • The Saints terminated contracts for tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, the team announced
  • The Lions signed former Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams to a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

