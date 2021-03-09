Report: Allen Robinson Franchise Tagged by Bears

The Bears have reportedly placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The report has been confirmed by NFL Network.

This marks the second time the Bears placed the tag on Robinson, who would've been one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. Robinson had 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He also hauled in 102 catches.

Robinson was drafted by the Jaguars in 2014 but signed a three-year $42 million contract with the Bears in 2018. Robinson has had 1,000-yard receiving seasons in two of his three seasons in Chicago and was the co-leader in touchdown receptions in 2015 with 14 along with Brandon Marshall and Doug Baldwin.

The 6-foot-2 wideout from Penn State was going to be a top target for any team in need of a receiving presence with cap space but he'll be locked down in 2021.

Earlier Tuesday, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin was also franchise tagged. But the Lions surprisingly didn't place the tag on receiver Kenny Golladay. The three wideouts were expected to be the top free agents this offseason at their position but only Golladay will hit the market.