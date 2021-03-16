Report: Titans Signing Ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

Five days after being released by the Saints, Janoris Jenkins is heading to Tennessee and signing with the Titans, according to his agent Neil S. Schwartz.

The veteran cornerback was due $11.2 million in salary and bonuses this year, $1.2 million of which was guaranteed. But as the franchise continued to chip away at its salary cap, Jenkins was sent into free agency.

The terms of the deal with the Titans have not been disclosed yet.

The 32-year-old went to the Pro Bowl with the Giants in 2016 and has tallied 26 interceptions throughout his nine-year career with the Rams, Giants and Saints.

He started all 15 games for the Saints in the 2020 season, including the playoffs, and tallied three interceptions and 12 pass defenses. Jenkins ranked as the NFL's fourth-best in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed.

Jenkins joins the Titans the same day they parted ways with cornerback Adoreé Jackson. Earlier this month, Tennessee also cut Malcolm Butler after three seasons. Needless to say, the Titans cornerback group is shaping up to look different this upcoming season.

