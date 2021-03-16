Report: Texans Sign QB Tyrod Taylor to One-Year Deal

The Texans have signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move to Houston will mark the fifth franchise that Taylor, 31, has played for.

Taylor was with the Chargers for each of the past two seasons, and was the team's Week 1 starter last year. Prior to Week 2, Taylor had a lung punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killer, drastically impacting his second season with the team.

He had previously started three games in 2018 with the Browns, his lone season with the team, and a combined 43 games between 2015–17 with the Bills, making one Pro Bowl.

The quarterback started his career with the Ravens.

It remains to be scene what role Taylor will have exactly with Houston.

Last week, head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson by saying that Watson, despite trade requests, is still the team's starting quarterback.

Culley said "as of right now, there is no contingency plan" if Watson elects to sit out rather than play for the team.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Culley and Watson met over Zoom in mid-February, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team. Last week, Culley declined to comment on what they discussed.

The Texans went 4–12 last season, missing the playoffs for the second time in six seasons.

If Watson is traded and Taylor opens the year as the team's starter, it would mark the fourth different team that he has started for in Week 1.