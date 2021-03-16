SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams

Report: Texans Sign QB Tyrod Taylor to One-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The Texans have signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move to Houston will mark the fifth franchise that Taylor, 31, has played for. 

Taylor was with the Chargers for each of the past two seasons, and was the team's Week 1 starter last year. Prior to Week 2, Taylor had a lung punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killer, drastically impacting his second season with the team. 

He had previously started three games in 2018 with the Browns, his lone season with the team, and a combined 43 games between 2015–17 with the Bills, making one Pro Bowl. 

The quarterback started his career with the Ravens.

It remains to be scene what role Taylor will have exactly with Houston. 

Last week, head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson by saying that Watson, despite trade requests, is still the team's starting quarterback.

Culley said "as of right now, there is no contingency plan" if Watson elects to sit out rather than play for the team.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Culley and Watson met over Zoom in mid-February, with Watson reiterating his desire not to play for the team. Last week, Culley declined to comment on what they discussed. 

The Texans went 4–12 last season, missing the playoffs for the second time in six seasons. 

If Watson is traded and Taylor opens the year as the team's starter, it would mark the fourth different team that he has started for in Week 1.

YOU MAY LIKE

FreeAgencyGrades_Orr
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett and more.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Signing Ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

Just five days after being cut from the Saints to save cost, Janoris Jenkins will reportedly sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Real-Madrid-Atalanta-Sergio-Ramos-Karim-Benzema
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Punches Its UCL Quarterfinal Ticket

Real eased by Atalanta to return to the final eight after two straight eliminations in the round of 16.

Jacoby Brissett Colts QB Future
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Add QB Jacoby Brissett to Back Up Tua

Brissett is joining the Dolphins on a one-year deal

Manchester City eases to the Champions League quarterfinals
Play
Soccer

Why This Time Could Be Different for Manchester City

Man City has looked like a Champions League contender before only to flop on the European stage, but Pep Guardiola's new approach could pay off.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Jaguars Add Marvin Jones on Two-Year Deal

Former Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is the latest to join Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.