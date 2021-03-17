Trent Williams, 49ers Agree to Six-Year, $138.06M Deal

The 49ers have reached a historic deal with Trent Williams to ensure they don't lose their top free agent.

Williams's agency announced the two sides agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The contract includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money.

Williams, who turns 33 in July, was considered one of the most sought-after players in free agency this offseason. Rumors swirled over whether the 49ers would bring him back and hand out the high salary he was likely to request. On Monday, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Niners were "willing to go to $20 million per year to keep [Williams]."

The star left tackle had expressed an interest in staying with the team, recently telling the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, "Y'all barking up the right tree," when discussing a potential return to the 49ers.

San Francisco acquired Williams in a trade with the Washington Football Team prior to the start of the 2020 season following his nine years in Washington. He sat out the 2019 season due to a dispute with the club over injury and contract issues. After heading to the Niners, the team agreed to add a clause in Williams's contract that ensured it would not tag him this offseason.

Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowler, hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2013, but upon returning to the field in 2020, he was every bit the elite left tackle he's always been when healthy.

The Chiefs and Bears were also reported to have a strong interest in signing Williams. Last week, Kansas City released longtime starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, creating $18.25 million in cap space for the team. However, the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney and Chicago signed Germain Ifedi, making San Francisco the clear choice for Williams.

The 49ers finished 2020 at 6–10, failing to make the playoffs one year after reaching the Super Bowl.