Trent Williams, 49ers Agree to Six-Year, $138.06M Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency

Trent Williams, 49ers Agree to Historic Six-Year, $138.06 Million Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The 49ers have reached a historic deal with Trent Williams to ensure they don't lose their top free agent.

Williams's agency announced the two sides agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The contract includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money.

Williams, who turns 33 in July, was considered one of the most sought-after players in free agency this offseason. Rumors swirled over whether the 49ers would bring him back and hand out the high salary he was likely to request. On Monday, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Niners were "willing to go to $20 million per year to keep [Williams]." 

The star left tackle had expressed an interest in staying with the team, recently telling the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, "Y'all barking up the right tree," when discussing a potential return to the 49ers.

San Francisco acquired Williams in a trade with the Washington Football Team prior to the start of the 2020 season following his nine years in Washington. He sat out the 2019 season due to a dispute with the club over injury and contract issues. After heading to the Niners, the team agreed to add a clause in Williams's contract that ensured it would not tag him this offseason.

Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowler, hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2013, but upon returning to the field in 2020, he was every bit the elite left tackle he's always been when healthy.

The Chiefs and Bears were also reported to have a strong interest in signing Williams. Last week, Kansas City released longtime starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, creating $18.25 million in cap space for the team. However, the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney and Chicago signed Germain Ifedi, making San Francisco the clear choice for Williams.

The 49ers finished 2020 at 6–10, failing to make the playoffs one year after reaching the Super Bowl.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

nfl-trent-williams-san-francisco-49ers
Play
NFL

Trent Williams, 49ers Agree to Six-Year, $138.06M Deal

Williams becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with the deal.

Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga
NBA

2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament NBA Draft Scouting Guide

Key matchups, top prospects, sleepers and more to watch in this year's Men's NCAA tournament.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden
Play
NFL

What Exactly Is Jon Gruden's Plan for the Raiders?

As the rest of the AFC West surges, Jon Gruden is still make baffling decisions that leave the Raiders in a dreadful position ahead of the 2021 season.

jUSTIN vERLANDER
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Dual Aces Theory - Two Stud Pitchers Are Key

An interesting strategy is to focus on drafting two high-end pitchers to anchor your fantasy pitching staff instead of trying to cheat the position

South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven and Ohio's Jason Preston
Play
College Basketball

Ten Mid-Major Stars Who Could Shake Up March Madness

Ohio's Jason Preston and South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven are among 10 under-the-radar names to know.

michael-brockers-rams
Play
NFL

Report: Rams Plan to Trade Michael Brockers to Lions

The Rams are set to deal Michael Brockers to Lions once the league year begins.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against QB Watson

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he has filed a lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual assault.