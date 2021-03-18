Report: Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel to 3-Year Deal

SI.com
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
Report: Washington Football Team Signs WR Curtis Samuel to 3-Year Deal

Looking to bolster its offense and provide weapons for newly-signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Washington Football Team has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal with wide receiver Curtis Samuel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Samuel, 24, is coming off a career year in which he amassed 1,051 yards from scrimmage with five touchdowns. The former second-round pick set career highs in nearly every category after struggling earlier in his career to carve out a consistent role.

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Find Out Who's Signing Where

The move reunites Samuel with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted Samuel in 2017 and coached him for three seasons. Rivera reportedly attempted to work out a trade to acquire Samuel last season, per Rapoport, though the two sides were unable to work out a deal.

Samuel joins a receivers' room led by third-year wideout and former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has totaled 145 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons, and together, he and Samuel will form one of the most a formidable receiving duos in the NFC.

