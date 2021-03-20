Report: Broncos Sign CB Kyle Fuller to 1-Year Deal

Hours after his official release from the Bears, cornerback Kyle Fuller has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million with the Broncos, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fuller was released by Chicago with $14 million due on his contract. The Bears had tried and failed to execute a trade to send him to another team before opting to cut him, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Fuller, 29, has spent his entire career with Chicago after the Bears drafted him with the 14th pick in the 2014 draft. In six seasons, he's never missed a game and has 19 interceptions. Fuller was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019.

The deal with the Broncos includes $9 million in fully-guaranteed money. The move reunites Fuller with former Bears defensive coordinator and current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who coached Fuller from 2015-18.

The Broncos were in the middle of the pack in the league last season in pass defense, ranking 16th in opponents' passer rating (92.1), 19th in completion percentage (66.0%) and 16th in passing yards allowed per game (237.9 yards).

