Report: James White Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots

The Patriots' offseason spending spree will continue Wednesday as New England is expected to re-sign running back James White, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

The terms of White's deal have yet to be disclosed.

White has been a fixture in New England's backfield since being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. The Wisconsin product has tallied 35 career touchdowns in 92 games, tallying 1,240 rushing yards and 3,184 receiving yards. White caught 49 passes in 2020, marking his sixth straight season with at least 40 receptions. 

The Patriots have made a concerted effort to improve their offense in free agency in recent weeks. They signed wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor on multi-year deals, and they also added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. After a shaky first year of the Cam Newton era, perhaps some added firepower will help revive New England's attack. 

New England finished third in the AFC East at 7–9 last season as it ceded the AFC East crown for the first time since 2008. 

Check out more Patriots news at FanNation's Patriot Maven

