SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Sports Illustrated's Classic Pictures of Drew Brees

Relive the incredible career of Drew Brees, captured through the lenses of Sports Illustrated photographers.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated photographers have captured Drew Brees throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, from his first years in the league to his win at Super Bowl XLIV. To celebrate Brees' retirement, get your special SI commemorative issue here.

Drew Brees' NFL Career in Pictures

Drew_Brees_00001

2009 - Drew Brees celebrates the New Orleans Saints win against the New England Patriots.

Drew_Brees_00002

2018 - Drew Brees in the tunnel prior to the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Drew_Brees_00003

2005 - Drew Brees of the San Diego Chargers in action against the New York Jets.

Drew_Brees_00004

2007 - Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints takes the field against the St. Louis Rams.

Drew_Brees_00005

2005 - Drew Brees of the San Diego Chargers in action against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Drew_Brees_00024

2018 - Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Washington Football Team.

Drew_Brees_00006

2009 - Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

Drew_Brees_00007

2005 - Drew Brees of the Chargers in action against the Dallas Cowboys.

Drew_Brees_00008

2018 - Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take the field against the Washington Football Team.

Drew_Brees_00009

2009 - Closeup of Drew Brees during the New Orleans Saints game against the Miami Dolphins.

Drew_Brees_00010

2007 - Drew Brees in action against the Chicago Bears during the NFC Championship.

Drew_Brees_00011

2006 - Drew Brees in action against the Green Bay Packers.

Drew_Brees_00012

2010 - Drew Brees in the huddle during Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Drew_Brees_00013

2018 - Drew Brees in action vs the Baltimore Ravens.

Drew_Brees_00014

2007 - Drew Brees in action against the Chicago Bears during the 4th Quarter of the NFC Championship.

Drew_Brees_00015

2007 - Drew Brees reacts during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drew_Brees_00016

2012 - Drew Brees leaps over the pile for a first down during the NFC Wildcard Playoff against the Detroit Lions.

Drew_Brees_00017

2018 - Drew  Brees acknowledges the crowd after breaking the record becoming the new all-time NFL passing leader.

Drew_Brees_00018

2019 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Drew_Brees_00019

2010 - Drew Brees in action vs the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV.

Drew_Brees_00020

2010 - Drew Brees victoriously lifts the Lombardi Trophy after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Drew_Brees_00021

2018 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Drew_Brees_00022

2019 - Drew Brees in action vs the Los Angeles Rams

Drew_Brees_00023

2014 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drew_Brees_00025

2014 - Drew Brees vs the Cleveland Browns.

Drew_Brees_00026

2018 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Drew_Brees_00027

2020 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drew_Brees_00028
Drew_Brees_00029

2010 - Drew Brees raises his son Baylen celebrating the Saints victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew_Brees_00001_promo
NFL

Sports Illustrated's Classic Pictures of Drew Brees

The legendary career of Drew Brees, captured through the lenses of Sports Illustrated photographers.

brett-favre-packers
NFL

Favre Criticizes ‘Turmoil’ Created by Kneeling Athletes

Favre: “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game.”

LaMarcus Aldridge
NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge Retires From NBA After 15 Seasons

Aldridge said in a statement that, "For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first."

mlb-replay
MLB

Roundtable: What Should MLB Do About Replay Review?

How should baseball fix replay review? SI's MLB staff considered some possible improvements.

ESPN's Alex Rodriguez
Play
Extra Mustard

A-Rod Angers ESPN by Not Giving Woj Scoop on T-Wolves Purchase

ESPN was not happy with 'The Athletic' breaking news of Alex Rodriguez buying the Timberwolves.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant holding a basketball
NBA

Even When Ja Morant Misses, the Grizzlies Capitalize

How Morant's missed shots have generated offense for the Grizzlies.

PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
Play
Soccer

Neymar, Mbappé and a Pivotal Stretch for PSG's Future

Two years ago, the notion of Neymar committing his future to PSG seemed highly unlikely. How times have changed.

Screenshot from postgame interview after Carlos Rodon's no-hitter
Play
Extra Mustard

Rodón Was Remarkably Chill in His Post-No-Hitter Interview

“What’s up, man? What just happened?”