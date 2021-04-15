Sports Illustrated's Classic Pictures of Drew Brees
Sports Illustrated photographers have captured Drew Brees throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, from his first years in the league to his win at Super Bowl XLIV. To celebrate Brees' retirement, get your special SI commemorative issue here.
Drew Brees' NFL Career in Pictures
2009 - Drew Brees celebrates the New Orleans Saints win against the New England Patriots.
2018 - Drew Brees in the tunnel prior to the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
2005 - Drew Brees of the San Diego Chargers in action against the New York Jets.
2007 - Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints takes the field against the St. Louis Rams.
2005 - Drew Brees of the San Diego Chargers in action against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2018 - Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Washington Football Team.
2009 - Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take the field against the Dallas Cowboys.
2005 - Drew Brees of the Chargers in action against the Dallas Cowboys.
2018 - Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take the field against the Washington Football Team.
2009 - Closeup of Drew Brees during the New Orleans Saints game against the Miami Dolphins.
2007 - Drew Brees in action against the Chicago Bears during the NFC Championship.
2006 - Drew Brees in action against the Green Bay Packers.
2010 - Drew Brees in the huddle during Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
2018 - Drew Brees in action vs the Baltimore Ravens.
2007 - Drew Brees in action against the Chicago Bears during the 4th Quarter of the NFC Championship.
2007 - Drew Brees reacts during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2012 - Drew Brees leaps over the pile for a first down during the NFC Wildcard Playoff against the Detroit Lions.
2018 - Drew Brees acknowledges the crowd after breaking the record becoming the new all-time NFL passing leader.
2019 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
2010 - Drew Brees in action vs the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV.
2010 - Drew Brees victoriously lifts the Lombardi Trophy after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
2018 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Baltimore Ravens
2019 - Drew Brees in action vs the Los Angeles Rams
2014 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
2014 - Drew Brees vs the Cleveland Browns.
2018 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
2020 - Drew Brees in action vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2010 - Drew Brees raises his son Baylen celebrating the Saints victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.