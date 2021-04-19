Trey Lance to Hold Second Pro Day to Appease 49ers

The Falcons, Patriots and Broncos will be in attendance for former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day on Monday, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

Lance, who held his first pro day on March 12, decided to hold his second pro day after the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick, sources told Albert Breer. The move—much like former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields—is to accommodate the 49ers.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be in attendance. Lance has thought this through.

Lance enlisted the help of John Beck, a former NFL quarterback, who is now an instructor for 3DQB. Lance had trained with Quincy Avery for his first pro day but decided to go with a more calculated approach this time around.

Beck worked with Shanahan while he was offensive coordinator with Washington in 2010-2011 and has insight into everything he is looking for in a signal-caller.

Breer also reports that the Bears, Panthers and Washington are among the teams that will not be represented at the pro day.

The pro day will kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time in Fargo, North Dakota, and be closed to the media, but Lance could very well move up mock drafts if Shanahan and company like what they see.

