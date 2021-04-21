SI.com
Will Mike Tomlin Lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl in the Next Three Years?
Antonio Brown, Ex-Trainer Settle Civil Dispute Stemming From Sexual Assault Allegations

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his former trainer, Britney Taylor, have agreed to a settlement in a civil lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual assault, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

"Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on," Taylor's attorney, David Haas, said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Antonio is grateful for Britney's excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success."

Taylor, who first met Brown when they were students at Central Michigan, had filed a lawsuit against the receiver for three alleged instances of sexual assault and rape that occurred between June 2017 and May 2018. The lawsuit included the allegation that Brown 'forcibly' raped Taylor in 2018. 

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault," Taylor said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. "Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape."

In 2019, Brown countersued Taylor for defamation. 

The Patriots released Brown in September 2019 after allegations of sexual assault came to light. Brown denied the allegations in Taylor's lawsuit. 

In October 2020, Brown signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers. Brown did not play in his first game until after he served his eight-game suspension for violating multiple personal conduct policies set forth by the league.

The Buccaneers are discussing a possible return for Brown, who is currently a free agent.

