DK Metcalf to Race Against Pro Track Stars in 100 Meter Race

D.K. Metcalf to Face Pro Track Stars In 100-Meter Dash on May 9

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will put his speed to the ultimate test this Sunday when he competes at the USATF Golden Games in the 100-meter dash, USA Track and Field announced on Twitter.

Metcalf returns to track after USATF welcomed him to test his speed.

The 6'4" wideout sparked a debate over his speed when a video of him chasing down a would-be pick-six went viral against the Cardinals. Metcalf clocked an estimated top speed of 22.64 miles per hour and covered 114.8 total yards on the play. USATF floated the idea of a possible U.S. Olympic Trials run to which he responded, "see you there"

To qualify for the Olympics Trials, Metcalf would likely need to break 10.2 seconds while 10.05 automatically would qualify him.

Metcalf, who had 1,303 receiving yards last season, did not compete in track and field while in college at Ole Miss but was a sprinter and hurdler in high school.

The 2020 Pro Bowler ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in 2019 and weighed in at 228 pounds.

