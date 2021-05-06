NFL Rumors: Packers Exploring Adding More QBs

The Packers have started exploring other possible quarterbacks they can add to their roster for upcoming OTAs and training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only quarterbacks on Green Bay's active roster.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that Green Bay would need to add more quarterbacks. According to ESPN, the team is open to bringing in veteran signal-callers.

MMQB: Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Aaron Rodgers and Inside the Biggest Stories on Draft Night

News of the Packers exploring adding other quarterbacks comes as Rodgers's future with the club is uncertain.

Last week, ESPN reported that Rodgers had told some within the Packers that he did not want to return to the team.

Since then, Packers leadership, including team president Mark Murphy and Gutekunst, has said the team is committed to Rodgers and has no plans on trading him.

A number of Rodgers's former teammates have weighed in on the topic, including former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Earlier this week, Favre said he "[doesn't] see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet,’ whatever caused the rift, and, ‘I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys; I love the Green Bay fans.' "

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

More Aaron Rodgers Coverage: