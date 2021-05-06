NFL Rumors: Packers Exploring Adding More QBs

NFL Rumors: Packers Exploring Adding More Quarterbacks
The Packers have started exploring other possible quarterbacks they can add to their roster for upcoming OTAs and training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only quarterbacks on Green Bay's active roster.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that Green Bay would need to add more quarterbacks. According to ESPN, the team is open to bringing in veteran signal-callers.
MMQB: Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Aaron Rodgers and Inside the Biggest Stories on Draft Night
News of the Packers exploring adding other quarterbacks comes as Rodgers's future with the club is uncertain.
Last week, ESPN reported that Rodgers had told some within the Packers that he did not want to return to the team.
Since then, Packers leadership, including team president Mark Murphy and Gutekunst, has said the team is committed to Rodgers and has no plans on trading him.
A number of Rodgers's former teammates have weighed in on the topic, including former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Earlier this week, Favre said he "[doesn't] see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet,’ whatever caused the rift, and, ‘I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys; I love the Green Bay fans.' "
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- Lions center Frank Ragnow has signed a four-year extension worth just under $70 million, becoming the highest-paid center in the league. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Dolphins have informed team captain and starting safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him today. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Former Packers fullback John Kuhn said Rodgers feels "conflicted" about his future with the team.
- The Lions have waived running back Kerryon Johnson. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Steelers cornerback Justin Layne pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor possessing criminal tools, a lesser charge stemming from an April 23 traffic stop incident. His felony gun charge, however, was dropped.
More Aaron Rodgers Coverage:
- Business of Football: The Fight for Control in Aaron Rodgers's Rift with the Packers
- Aaron Rodgers Wants Out, and the Packers Have Only Themselves to Blame
- Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Mocked Packers GM in Group Texts With Insulting Nickname: TRAINA THOUGHTS
- Packer Central: Bradshaw’s Comments About Rodgers Being ‘Weak’ Show He’s Clueless