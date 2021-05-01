Packers Committed to Rodgers 'in 2021 and Beyond'

Following a tumultuous week for the Packers, president Mark Murphy reiterated the team's commitment to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his monthly column on the team's website, Murphy recounted a hectic draft day that included ESPN's Adam Schefter's bombshell report on Thursday that Rodgers told the team he does not want to return to Green Bay next season.

"The day started with the report that Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Packers and doesn't want to return to the team," Murphy wrote. "When a report like that involves the reigning MVP, it is obviously a huge story, and it dominated the sports news for most of the day.

"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. [General manager] Brian Gutekunst, [coach] Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond."



In his third MVP-winning season, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13–3 record and an appearance in the NFC championship game. But news began to trickle out regarding Rodgers's grievances in Green Bay. The Rams and 49ers reportedly reached out to the Packers over the offseason to inquire about the 37-year-old quarterback's availability, but were quickly rebuffed.

Rodgers is currently under contract through the 2023 season. While LaFleur is expected to further address the issue after the NFL Draft, according to ESPN, Murphy said that the team expects Rodgers to be back for the upcoming season.

"He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us," Murphy wrote. "The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt [LaFleur] and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

