Report: Jaguars, Falcons to Host Games in England in 2021

Report: Jaguars And Falcons to Host Games in England This Season

The Jaguars and Falcons will reportedly play "home" games at Tottenham Football Club’s stadium in England this upcoming season, per The Athletic's Dan Kaplan. The Jaguars will most likely play the Dolphins, according to the report.

The NFL will reveal the 2021 schedule Wednesday and will reveal the two international regular-season games. The NFL has played 28 regular-season games in England from 2007 to 2019 but was unable to travel abroad in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. England's success with vaccinations and lowered amount of positive COVID-19 tests makes the games realistic this time around. 

It is unclear on what precautions NFL teams would be subjected to when traveling to England, however. Starting May 17, the U.S. is on a UK list of countries whose travelers need to take two COVID-19 tests and quarantine for ten days — including those who are fully vaccinated.

The Jaguars have played a game in England every year since 2012 before the pandemic and the Falcons are required to play one in the UK due to an old NFL policy that was tied to them hosting a Super Bowl. 

