Jacobs Eyes NFL Return, Says Tebow Isn't a Better Athlete

Tim Tebow's return to the gridiron as a tight end raised some eyebrows around the sports world. Now, former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs announced that he wants to make a NFL comeback—as a defensive end.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback," the 38-year-old said on Twitter. "I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!"

A few hours later, he added: "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Jacobs, who was last listed as 6'4" and 264 pounds, last played in the league in 2013—one year after Tebow's final regular-season game. Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars as a tight end on May 20.

Meanwhile, Jacobs is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants. Throughout his nine seasons in the league, he tallied 5,094 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns.

