Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Brandon Jacobs Eyes NFL Return as DE: 'No Way Tim Tebow is a Better Athlete'

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Tebow's return to the gridiron as a tight end raised some eyebrows around the sports world. Now, former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs announced that he wants to make a NFL comeback—as a defensive end.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback," the 38-year-old said on Twitter. "I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!"

A few hours later, he added: "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Jacobs, who was last listed as 6'4" and 264 pounds, last played in the league in 2013—one year after Tebow's final regular-season game. Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars as a tight end on May 20. 

Meanwhile, Jacobs is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants. Throughout his nine seasons in the league, he tallied 5,094 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandon Jacobs of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC wild-card game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 8 2012, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won, 24-2.
NFL

Jacobs Eyes NFL Return, Says Tebow Isn't a Better Athlete

Brandon Jacobs, a former Giants running back and two-time Super Bowl champion, says he wants to play defensive end in the NFL.

May 27, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) is safe at second base after a prolonged run down and an error as Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) can not handle the throw during the third inning at PNC Park.
MLB

Javy Báez Defies Logic With Ridiculous Baserunning

This incredible play from MLB's most interesting player has to be seen to be believed.

The European Super League has failed
Soccer

La Liga's CEO: 'Concept of the Super League Hasn't Died'

European soccer still faces threats from leaders of the failed Super League project and the FIFA president, Spanish league CEO Javier Tebas claims.

Who will Kamaru Usman face next?
Play
MMA

Why Kamaru Usman Is the Top Fighter in the World

If Usman continues to dominate, he'll soon find himself atop the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Maignan-Lille-Milan
Soccer

Milan Signs GK Maignan as Donnarumma's Replacement

The French goalkeeper helped Lille to its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years.

julio-jones-atlanta
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offered 1st Round Pick for Julio Jones

Stay up to date with all of the latest NFL rumors as OTAs are held across the league.

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook
NBA

76ers Revoke Tickets of Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russ

The 76ers have identified the person who dumped popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook and have revoked his season ticket membership.

MLS Black Players for Change and Lilian Thuram are working together
Play
Soccer

France Great Thuram Sees MLS’s Black Players for Change As a Template

Lilian Thuram is a staunch advocate for racial justice, and he wants to bring the ideals set forth by MLS BPC overseas.