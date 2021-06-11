NHL Playoffs Wreak Havoc on Boomer Esiason’s Family

1. If you’ve ever read this column or listened to the SI Media Podcast or if you follow me on Twitter, you know I have a bit of an obsession with Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Well, Boomer Esiason is currently living a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode.

The CBS NFL Today analyst has a problem that every single sports fan can relate to, although his situation is much more dicey. Allow me to explain.

Boomer’s son, Gunnar, is getting married June 19.

Boomer’s daughter, Sydney, is married to Islanders forward Matt Martin.

The Islanders are scheduled to play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Lightning on June 19.

Esiason found out about the scheduling conflict live on Friday’s Boomer and Gio Show, heard on New York’s WFAN. The Curb music should’ve been playing as Boomer got the information.

He also revealed Martin was supposed to be one of Gunnar’s groomsmen. Clearly, that’s not happening.

We felt Boomer’s pain when he was describing the situation for his radio audience. We’ve all been there as sports fans. We’ve all had to attend some dopey Christening or useless birthday party when there was a big sporting event going on.

We all have that one clueless friend who scheduled a wedding on an NFL Sunday. Personally, I think if you schedule a wedding for an NFL Sunday you should be thrown in jail, but I digress.

But the Esiason situation is on another level.

The person who really has the biggest conflict is Sydney. Her brother is getting married at the same time her husband is playing in a pivotal playoff game. That’s rough.

But what makes the situation even more difficult to navigate is Boomer can’t just decide to wheel a TV into the reception because the bride’s family is taking care of the wedding. Plus, at best, you can maybe get a TV into the reception, but you can’t have sound on.

I feel for Boomer here. It’s such a helpless feeling when you have to watch a game, but can’t.

There are two reasons I’m bringing this story to everyone’s attention. One, I’d love to know how you guys would handle this if you were in Boomer’s position.

Two, and most importantly, Boomer and Gunnar famously appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1993 for a story about Gunnar’s life with cystic fibrosis. Now, here we are 28 years later, and Gunnar is tying the knot.

That will make next Saturday’s festivities extra special for the Esiason family, no matter what conflicts there are.

2. We told you on Thursday that the Women's College World Series easily drew more viewers than the NHL playoffs Tuesday night. It happened again Wednesday night, and the margin was even wider this time.

3. I'm not sure any human being has ever cared more about getting a foul ball than this Brewers fan.

4. This is the politest play in Major League Baseball history.

5. Do we really need security guards jumping on the court during NBA games when there is a little dust up?

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Jon "Stugotz" Weiner from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

The popular radio host discusses when he knew the show's days on ESPN were numbered, what the relationship was like between the show and ESPN over the years and nervousness about life after ESPN. Stugotz also talks about the intense loyalty of the Le Batard Show's listeners, and why he thinks the fans love the show so much.

Other topics discussed include the importance of keeping up with the changing media landscape, being a kid at heart, how his relationship with sports has changed, what listeners want the most, perks of being partners with DraftKings, the problem with the Brooklyn Nets, why he loves Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday to Joe Montana, who once delivered one of the more memorable lines in Saturday Night Live history.

