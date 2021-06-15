Brady Pokes Fun at Rodgers for NFC Championship Field Goal

Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers, Says he 'Would Have Liked to Go for It a Little More Often'

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, an all-time great quarterback and an elite internet troll.

During Capital One's press conference for "The Match", a game of golf between Phil Mickelson and Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Brady took a not-so-subtle shot at the reigning MVP for how his season ended.

The Packers infamously elected to kick a 26-yard field goal in the NFC championship game against the Buccaneers while trailing 31–23 with 2:09 to go in the fourth quarter instead of letting Rodgers take another shot to get a first down or score. Coach Matt LaFleur caught heat for the decision but Rodgers clearly wanted his chance.

The Packers lost 31–26 and Brady went on to get his seventh ring.

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said to DeChambeau. "So Bryce I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of go for it when it's on the line...just not getting to the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot."

DeChambeau couldn't help but smirk during the press conference and did his best to respond without stepping on his teammate's toes.

"I'll never push anyone to do anything, so he can choose to do whatever he wants to do," DeChambeau said.

But like a true MVP quarterback, Rodgers quickly called an audible.

"Well, I don't usually get the option in my experience," Rodgers said.

Brady was empathetic in the end, though.

"I know the pain," he said.

Rodgers was also trolled for the same play back in April while hosting Jeopardy! when a contestant wrote out "who wanted to kick that field goal?"

Even then, Rodgers wasn't shy about his feelings on that decision.

"That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it's incorrect."

