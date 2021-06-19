Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Bills Planning to Build New Outdoor Stadium

Author:
Publish date:

The Bills are reportedly putting together a plan to build a new open-air stadium in nearby Orchard Park, according to News 8 WROC. The site of the new stadium is about 15 miles southeast of Buffalo.

The team considered downtown Buffalo as a location before opting to go with Orchard Park, per the report. The entire project is expected to take 3-5 years to complete, as the project is still pending government approval and funding.

The report comes nearly a year after the team lost its stadium naming rights sponsorship with New Era, which had been a partner since 2016. The stadium is now called Highmark Stadium after an agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The Bills' current lease at Highmark Stadium expires after the 2023 season, which would leave the team without a home under contract for at least one year, if the new stadium plans are approved. That presents an added complication in an already multifaceted plan, and the team is expected to try to negotiate for an extension with Erie County and New York.

If an agreement on an extension cannot be reach, the Bills could reportedly turn to Penn State or Toronto as temporary homes.

More NFL News:

YOU MAY LIKE

bills helmet
NFL

Report: Bills Planning to Build New Outdoor Stadium

The Bills' plans to build a new stadium in Orchard Park are still pending approval, but their new home could be ready for games as early as 2025.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face Uruguay at Copa America
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

The two South American powers meet in the Copa América group stage on Friday, June 18th.

cole-beasley
NFL

Bills' Cole Beasley Blasts NFL's New COVID-19 Protocols

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley explained why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFLPA on Thursday for this season's COVID-19 protocols.

England and Scotland played to a 0-0 draw at the Euros
Soccer

Questions About England's Cohesion Persist in Draw vs. Scotland

There's no doubting the individual talent of England's stars, but there's a lack of purpose between them, and that was indeed the case again in a scoreless tie.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles up the court during game four against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Beal, Booker Commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Wizards star Bradley Beal will be a first-time participant in the Tokyo Olympics, having previously been a finalist for the 2016 Rio Games.

Brazil star Formiga is going back to the Olympics
Soccer

Brazil's Formiga, 43, to Play in Seventh Olympics

There hasn't been a women's soccer tournament at the Olympics without the Brazilian veteran.

Ayo Akinola, Michail Antonio and Chicharito could feature at the Gold Cup
Soccer

Early Takeaways From Concacaf's Preliminary Gold Cup Squads

The Gold Cup contenders each revealed squads of up to 60 players, which will be trimmed down to 23, but there are still significant indications given by such sizable groups.

Jun 17, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; (Editors Note: In Camera Multiple Exposure) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Angels Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani to Compete in HR Derby

Shohei Ohtani is currently third in MLB with 19 homers and he will become the first Japanese-born player to compete in the Derby.