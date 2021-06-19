Report: Bills Planning to Build New Outdoor Stadium

The Bills are reportedly putting together a plan to build a new open-air stadium in nearby Orchard Park, according to News 8 WROC. The site of the new stadium is about 15 miles southeast of Buffalo.

The team considered downtown Buffalo as a location before opting to go with Orchard Park, per the report. The entire project is expected to take 3-5 years to complete, as the project is still pending government approval and funding.

The report comes nearly a year after the team lost its stadium naming rights sponsorship with New Era, which had been a partner since 2016. The stadium is now called Highmark Stadium after an agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

The Bills' current lease at Highmark Stadium expires after the 2023 season, which would leave the team without a home under contract for at least one year, if the new stadium plans are approved. That presents an added complication in an already multifaceted plan, and the team is expected to try to negotiate for an extension with Erie County and New York.

If an agreement on an extension cannot be reach, the Bills could reportedly turn to Penn State or Toronto as temporary homes.

