Report: Saints Extend OT Ramczyk to $96 Million Deal

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is expected to sign a five-year extension with the Saints worth $96 million and $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in all of football.

Ramczyk, 27, is now signed through 2026 with the Saints and will earn $19.2 million per year. He was drafted by the Saints in 2017 and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and named Second-Team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020.

He didn't allow a sing sack in 2019 and was the highest-graded offensive lineman that same year. Ramczyk has only missed one game in his four-year career and has started in every appearance. He hasn't missed a game since 2018.

