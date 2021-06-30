Report: Saints Extend OT Ramczyk to $96 Million Deal

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Saints' Ryan Ramczyk Becomes Highest-Paid Right Tackle with Five-Year Extension

Author:
Publish date:

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is expected to sign a five-year extension with the Saints worth $96 million and $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The deal makes Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in all of football. 

Ramczyk, 27, is now signed through 2026 with the Saints and will earn $19.2 million per year. He was drafted by the Saints in 2017 and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and named Second-Team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020. 

He didn't allow a sing sack in 2019 and was the highest-graded offensive lineman that same year. Ramczyk has only missed one game in his four-year career and has started in every appearance. He hasn't missed a game since 2018. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

dennis-rodman
NBA

Dennis Rodman and the ‘Rare Bird’ SI Cover

John W. McDonough describes photographing the forward (and his blue macaw).

novak-djokovic-wimbledon-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Observations From Opening Days at Wimbledon

Dissecting why Djokovic excels on grass, the quick turnaround from the French Open, why so many are skipping the Olympics and more.

UCLA's Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

Stay or Go? Examining the NBA Decisions of 14 NCAA Stars

These players have less than a week to decide whether they will stay in the draft or not. Which way are they trending?

Leicester signs Patson Daka
Soccer

Leicester Signs Top Austrian League Scorer Daka

Patson Daka scored 27 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga and 34 in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg.

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB

Roundtable: Which Unsung Players Should Be All-Stars?

These unheralded players deserve to earn a spot on their league's All-Star teams.

Ryan Ramczyk with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Saints Extend OT Ramczyk to $96 Million Deal

Ryan Ramczyk will reportedly sign a five-year extension worth $96 million with the Saints and earn $19.2 million per year until 2026.

USATSI_15276532
Play
Gambling

Who Will Win the Most Games in the 2021 NFL Regular Season?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down a favorite, a mid-tier team, and an underdog pick for which NFL team will win the most wins, based on the odds.

Rafa Benitez is Everton's new manager
Soccer

Everton Signs Rafa Benítez as Its Next Manager

Benítez succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid to replace Zinedine Zidane.